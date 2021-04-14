Richard J. Drachman, of Silver Spring, died on April 6. Dick grew up in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, and received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Columbia University. He taught physics at Brandeis University and worked for more than 50 years at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He was the author of “Error Estimates in the Variational Many-Boson Calculation,” “Why Positron Physics is Fun” and other works of scientific scholarship.

Devoted husband for 54 years of the late Betty Drachman; loyal son of the late Julian and Emily Drachman; father of Steven and Jordan; father-in-law to Lan and Efrat; doting grandfather of Li and Julianne; and brother of Daniel and the late David Drachman. Contributions may be made to the Yiddish Book Center (yiddishbookcenter.org).