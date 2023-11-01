Richard Lee Fishman of West River, Md., passed peacefully with family by his side on Oct. 24. He is the beloved husband of Dana Bennett Fishman; cherished father of Shelbie and Ethan Fishman; loving brother to Elliot Fishman (Dale Abrams) and Jodi Fishman (Debra Brodlie); son of Pearl Fishman Thall and the late Edward Fishman; son-in-law of Roslyn and the late Louis Bennett; brother-in-law of Lisa Bennett (Patrick Daoud) and Keith Bennett (Sandy); and uncle of Cori Hockman (Jeremy), Jeremy Bennett (Amanda), Carly Bennett, and Bennett Stone.

Born in Newark, NJ, and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Richard’s accomplishments were many, including his leadership as co-CEO of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), his role as father, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

He will be missed by many, including the “Fishman’s Army,” who supported him in his battles with cancer and Parkinson’s disease. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s honor may be made to the American Israel Education Foundation; Northwestern Memorial Foundation for Cancer Research and Washington University Parkinson’s research.