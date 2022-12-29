Richard “Rick” Barry Schulman, of Rockville, died on Dec. 10 from the effects of gastroesophogial junction cancer. He was 76. After earning a master’s degree from American University, Rick worked and traveled as an international economist with the U.S. Labor Department. He was an active, founding member of the JCC Men’s Club, a regular at the JCC gym and president of his neighborhood HOA.

Son of the late Fred and Madelynne Schulman, Rick is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Schulman; son, Aaron (Zuzana) Schulman; stepson, Eli (Youngeun) Rosenstein; his brother, David (Karen) Schulman; and his sisters, Sue (Michael) Press and Gail Schulman. He was the beloved uncle of Todd (Bracha) Schulman, Ben (Gina) Neustein, Arielle (Darren Ginsberg) Karp, Jonathan Press and Jennifer (Peter Spaet) Press. Donations can be made to The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers.