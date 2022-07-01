Richard Stuart Lieberman, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully at his home on June 16. He was 73. He died of a complication related to his Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which he quietly and bravely battled for over a year.

Richard was an only child born to Joseph A. Lieberman and Rita (née Hackerman) Lieberman in Baltimore, on Jan. 13, 1949.

Richard received his undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, his master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his Ph.D. at the California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno. He had a long career both as a psychotherapist and in the private sector creating large-scale IT programs for Microsoft in Paris, France, and then ultimately concentrating in behavioral health at IBM nationally after moving with his wife to his childhood home in Bethesda.

Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sarah (née Oliver); daughter, Jessica of Seattle; Zachary (and his wife of seven weeks, Nicole Grierson), of Vienna, Austria; and his granddaughter, Madi Lieberman-Koenig of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his three stepsisters, Vicki Defries of Washington, Diane Defries (Warren Wigutow) of Rockville and Ruth Defries (Jit Bajpai) of New York; and loving nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind his loving niece Francesca McCarthy and family in Ireland; his niece Danielle Montenegro (Stephen) of Los Angeles; four loving Lieberman cousins and their wonderful families; the Texas Hackerman families and many friends.

Donations may be made to the Richard S. Lieberman, Rita Hackerman Lieberman Fund for the Hackerman-Patz Family Pavilion, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt St., Ste. 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.