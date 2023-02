On Feb. 9, Rita F. Rubinstein, of Rockville, died. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Rubinstein. Devoted mother of Nina Gurman, Sheri (Alan) Heller and Rene (Brooks) Rubinstein Shumate. Loving grandmother of Sammy and Alexis Gurman, Max, Mitchell, Toby and Jaclyn Heller and Chelsea and Blake Shumate. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or to Shaare Tefila Congregation (shaaretefila.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel