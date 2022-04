Rita Mondschein, of Silver Spring, passed away on April 14. Beloved wife of the late Irwyn Mondschein. Devoted mother of Alyssa Levitan and Eric (Maryle) Mondschein. Cherished sister of Robert and Leonard Steinmark. Loving grandmother of Cooper and Zachary Levitan and Cameron and Emory Mondschein. Contributions may be made to Goodwin House Hospice of Northern Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

