Rita Segerman, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died peacefully on March 2 at the age of 96 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by Bernard Segerman, her beloved husband of 61 years. Rita is survived by her loving children, Fran (Mark) Goldstein and Charles (Hallie) Segerman; five adoring grandsons, Michael (Caroline) Goldstein, Andrew Goldstein, Ethan, Will and Lenny Segerman, cherished “Nana Bubby” to three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Max and Ava Goldstein, devoted brother Henry (Carol) Goldberg, and nephews Andy, Bennett, Jon Goldberg and Steven Katz.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1929, to Frances Weinberg Goldberg and Herman Goldberg, Rita graduated in the first class of Forest Hills High School in New York. She went on to study at Syracuse University, where she graduated with a degree in social work. She then returned to New York City, working to provide social services to unwed mothers. While employed at the Jewish Federation, she met Bernard Segerman, whom she married in 1953. They moved to Long Island, where Rita began her teaching career that would span several decades, earning a master’s plus degree in education.

In 1963, they relocated to Chevy Chase, Maryland, where Rita continued her love of teaching for another 23 years in the Montgomery County Public School System, 17 of those at her beloved local Rollingwood Elementary, where she touched the lives of many children. She later taught in the gifted and talented program.

Upon retirement, Rita embarked upon her second 25-year career of volunteerism, helping the United States Holocaust Museum raise their initial funds by hosting numerous grassroots meetings in her home, and later serving as a long-term docent at the Museum. She was also an active member of Washington Performing Arts, Adas Israel Congregation and the National Foundation of Jewish Culture.

At Somerset House, Rita led a knitting club and expanded their goods to hats and gloves for distribution to the Israeli Army through Adas Israel and the DCJCC. She also enjoyed being a part of three book clubs simultaneously and engaging in Somerset House Salon Group discussions. As a 45-year member of Woodmont Country Club, Rita played golf and bridge and always loved attending various social events.