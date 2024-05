On Saturday, May 18, Robert Alan Polinger of Rockville, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of Patricia Polinger; devoted father of Jennifer (Mitchell) Derman and Jessica (Erik) Teicher; and loving grandfather of Zachary, Sarah and Benjamin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.