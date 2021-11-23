Robert Allan ‘Bob’ Shapiro

Bob Shapiro, of Chevy Chase, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13 after a six-month fight with cancer. A proud native of Washington, D.C., and a graduate of Coolidge High School, Bob earned a degree from the University of Maryland in 1967. He later left Georgetown Law School after one year to serve as a Visa volunteer in California’s San Joaquin Valley, working closely with farm workers on housing issues. He returned to Washington for a career in commercial and residential real estate management, followed by a 25-year “retirement” job as assistant manager and finance director of the Village of Friendship Heights.

Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elise Friedman Shapiro; his son, Brian (Cat Shively); his grandchild, Sabbath; and his sister, Penny (Marty) Sures. He was predeceased by his parents, Edith Shalin Shapiro and Milton Israel Shapiro. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospital. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.