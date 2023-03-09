On Feb. 28, Robert Bernard “Bobby” Cutler, of Potomac, peacefully passed away at the age of 85. Robert, mostly known as “Bobby,” was born and raised in Washington and Chevy Chase. He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1955 and the University of Maryland in 1959 as a Certified Kitchen Designer. He designed kitchens all over the Washington area for more than 60 years.

Beloved husband of the late Elaine Cooper Cutler; devoted father of Michelle Cutler Goodman (Stephen Goodman) and Howard Cutler (Melissa Cutler); loving brother of Stephen Cutler; cherished grandfather of Max and Derrick, and Jimmy, Zachary and Brady. Also survived by Sheila Kramer, Pamela Forcheimer, Stacey Peiken, Jodi Cutler, Nikki Cutler, Fred and Stephanie Goodman, and countless cousins, friends, Maryland Terrapins and members of the brotherhood of Zeta Beta Tau at the University of Maryland.

Contributions may be made to the University of Maryland College Park Foundation — Athletics. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.