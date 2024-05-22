Robert “Bob” Edenbaum, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great friend to all who knew him passed away peacefully on May 8, at his residence in Jupiter, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was 92. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Benjamin and Nettie Edenbaum.

A gifted athlete in all sports, he attended George Washington University on a four-year basketball scholarship. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business, he represented the Army basketball team while stationed in Hawaii, earning a tryout position for the U.S. Olympic team along with a contract to play professional basketball. Bob also won multiple national handball championships and enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, tennis and golf.

His accomplishments led to his induction into the JCC Hall of Fame in Rockville, Maryland. Bob’s competitive nature and perseverance also fueled his success in business. In 1956, he founded Diplomat Parking Corp. in Washington, D.C., ultimately expanding it to over 200 locations throughout the Washington metropolitan area.

Bob’s greatest pride and success was his cherished family. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Sandra (Edlavitch), his brother Stephen Edenbaum (Elly), his sister Rona Klein, Letha Roach, and his three children: Robin Harris (Mason), Paul Edenbaum (Robin) and Gail Schwartz (Jonathan); seven grandchildren: Matthew Edenbaum (Rachael), Ross Edenbaum (Gaby), Stephanie Lyulkin (Matthew), Eric Harris (Jessie), Alison Kernus (Alex), Dana Harris and Brandon Schwartz; and four great-grandchildren: Eloise Mae Edenbaum, Lily James Edenbaum, Emerson Paige Edenbaum and Sophia Violet Lyulkin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.