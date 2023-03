On Feb. 17, Robert “Bob” Joseph Kabik, of Silver Spring, passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife, Estelle Rachel Kabik (nee Greenberg); by his daughter, Sheryl Lynne (Todd) Denicoff; and by his grandchildren, Josh Denicoff, Miles Denicoff, Gefen Kabik, Matan Kabik and Hadas Kabik. He was predeceased by his sister, Doris (Howard) Berger, and by his parents, Daisy and Simon Kabik.

