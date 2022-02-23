Robert “Bob” Kessler

Bob Kessler, of Silver Spring, passed away on Feb. 18. He was 96. Bob was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War and served as a colonel in the Air Force. He was the loving husband of 73 years to June Kessler; devoted father of Debra Hallett, Frank (Nancy) Kessler, Glenn (Jodi) Kessler and Reada Kessler (John Przygocki); grandfather of Benn, Davna, Britt (Lisa), Jonathan (Elyssa), Marni and Lee; great-grandfather of Madison, Brody, Ari and Aiden; and beloved brother of Beverly Lipson Dlott. Contributions can be made to Jewish War Veterans Post 567, mailed to Dottie Chanil, 3829 Glen Eagles Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20906.

