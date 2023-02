On Feb. 5, Robert (Bobby) Louis Watson, of Chevy Chase, passed away. He was 66. Bobby is survived by his wife, Fran; his children, Justin (and Amanda), Mattie and Jonah; his grandchildren, Matthew and Brady; and his brother, Joe Watson. He was preceded in death by his son Matthew.

Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County (Bethelmc.org).