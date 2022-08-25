Robert Bregman, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully at his residence in the early morning of Aug. 19, 2022, in his favorite recliner. He was 94 and the beloved husband of the late Judith S. Bregman. Bob and Judy were married three months after a blind date and spent 65 wonderful years together. Bob is the loving father of Keith Bregman (Lisa), Leslie Bregman (Arthur), David Bregman and Steve Bregman (Lynn); adored “Poppie” of eight and great-poppie of three.

In more than 40 years of practice, Bob was a dedicated physician. He went to undergraduate and medical school at Georgetown University. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, after which he opened his pediatric practice in Alexandria. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).