Robert Elias Bloch of Great Falls, VA, passed away on Sept. 10. He was 76. He was predeceased by his father, Jerome Bloch, mother, Ann Bloch, and brother, Louis Bloch. Loving husband to Nancy Bloch, beloved father to David Bloch (Rebecca Prime) and Lisa Bloch Yafi (Samer El Yafi) and adored grandfather to Dominic Bloch-Prime and Paul Bloch-Prime. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or a charity of your choice.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel