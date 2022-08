Robert Ely Sokolsky, of Rockville, passed away of July 13. Beloved husband of the late Helene Sokolsky; devoted father of Robyn (Michael) Rogers, Kimberley (Rod) Nordheimer and Cara Sokolsky; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Kyle, Graham, Ellie and Haden. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

