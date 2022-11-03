Robert Gary Klein, known as Gary, of Silver Spring, passed away on Oct. 23. He was 83. He was born on May 14, 1939, in Washington, D.C., to Katie and Irving Klein. Gary attended the University of Maryland and married Carol Klein in 1961. Gary and Carol were married for over 60 years. Gary worked as an engineer for over 50 years and managed projects including the construction of several Washington Metro stations, the Senate Office Building, Washington Zoo Monkey House, and Earl B. Wood Middle School. Gary is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Lori and Jeff; and grandsons, Sam, Isaac and Eli.

