Robert Greenberger, of Washington, died at home on March 25 from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Bob was born March 7, 1942, in Queens, N.Y. Shortly after graduating from Brandeis University in 1963, Bob took the helm of his family’s company, the Graphic Paper Corp. Bob met Phyllis Morel when he crashed a party at her Manhattan apartment in the early 1960s. They married in 1966.

In 1972, Bob sold the business to study journalism at Columbia University. He joined The Wall Street Journal in 1976, beginning his career covering labor and economics. He jumped at the chance to cover foreign policy, covering wars in Central America, the fall of the Soviet Union and Mideast peace efforts. He capped his Journal career with a stint covering the Supreme Court.

After leaving the Journal in 2005, he wrote freelance articles for Moment magazine and taught at Goucher College. Bob is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of Washington, D.C.; sons Scott (Michele Kurtz) of Takoma Park, Erik (Sara) of Westport, Conn., and Peter (Cassidy Waskowicz) of Washington; grandchildren Sydney, Jacob, Eli, Miles, Carly, Gideon and Isaac; sister Cynthia Lieberbaum of Westport; and brother John Maccabee of Kensington, Calif. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.