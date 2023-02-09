On Jan. 29, Robert H. Levitt, M.D., of Potomac. Beloved husband of Sally Ainbinder Levitt. Devoted father of Janine (Stephen) Rosen and Darren (Ingrid) Levitt. Dear grandfather of Jake and Dylan Rosen and Eliza and Sofia Levitt. He was a founder of Capital Women’s Care, former chariman of obstetrics at Holy Cross Hospital and former chief resident at George Washington Hospital. Throughout his career, Dr. Levitt welcomed more than 5,000 babies into this world. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), Children’s National Medical Center (childrensnational.org) or to the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center (lombardi.georgetown.edu). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

