Robert Henry Levan, of Silver Spring, passed away on April 28. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Ann (Kaufman) Levan. Devoted father of Elissa Levan (Richard Bardos), Naomi (David) Halpern, Daniel Levan (Ann Masse) and Rebecca (Derrick) Burton. Dear brother of Samuel (Sandy) Levan. Cherished grandfather of Shai Bardos, Tova Bardos-Levan, Asher, Sam and Miriam Halpern, Carl and Aaron Levan, Kaela and Maya Burton and Yonah David and Daniel Bardos. Contributions may be made to the Esther Levan Scholarship Fund at First Generation College Bound, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

