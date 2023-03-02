On Feb. 6, Robert “Hoff” David Hoffman, of Washington, D.C., passed away at age 76. Born on April 27, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Herbie Hoffman and Anni Goldberg Hoffman, Hoff lived in New York City until age 25. He was a graduate of New York Law School and began his career as a public defender there. He completed his career as a vice president of AARP in Washington, D.C., and continued his work for AARP as a volunteer for many years after his retirement.

He was a founder of Mount Pleasant Village, a community-based organization that supports residents who want to age in place, and a volunteer at Bancroft Elementary School, which is attended by his grandson, Ethan. He was a member of the Jewish Renewal group Minyan Oneg Shabat in Washington, D.C., and Temple Rodef Shalom in Arlington.

Hoff is survived by his wife, Dianne Modell; sister, Caren; sons, Elias and Josh; sister-in-law, Tudy Fowler; daughters-in-law, Amanda Kilgour and Anna Salzberg; grandchildren, Ethan, Remy and Judah; and a slew of wonderful step-children and step-grandchildren from both of his marriages.