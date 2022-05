Robert Joel Soffer, of Chevy Chase, died on April 28. Beloved husband of Allison Sarnoff Soffer. Devoted father of Caroline and Benjamin Soffer. Loving son of Elaine and the late Leonard Soffer. Dear brother of Sharon Soffer. Contributions may be made to the District of Columbia College Access Program (DC-CAP) (https://dccap.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

