Robert Louis Hofmann

Robert “Bob” Louis Hofmann, of Silver Spring, died on April 17. He was 62. Bob was born in New York to Anna and Robert Hofmann and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mindy; his beloved children, Jake and Zoey; his siblings, Deborah Custer, Dale Hofmann, Darhlene Currier and Melissa Carlson; his sister-in-law, Melanie Lindewurth; and his father-in-law, Melvin Kurtz. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Contributions may be made to Georgetown Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.