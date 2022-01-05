Robert Rubin Jacobs passed away from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28 at his home in Herndon. He was 70. He was born on July 9, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to the late Laurence E. Jacobs and Hannah Rubin Jacobs. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland (1976) and Illinois College of Optometry (1981). In the early 1980s, Robert started his optometric practice in McLean, specializing in care for patients with learning-related vision issues, traumatic brain injuries and sports-related vision improvement.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 45 years, Patricia (Belanger) Jacobs; two daughters, Natalie Jacobs of Arlington and Rachael (Jacobs) Pandzik of Portland, Ore.; and son-in-law, Alex Pandzik of Portland.

He is also survived by his sister, Eileen (Douglas) Feldman of Bethesda; nieces and nephews, Shannah Feldman, Jeremy (Grace) Feldman and Madeleine Feldman; and his aunt, Louise (Rubin) Piver.