Robert S. Landsman, of Bethesda, died on June 15. Beloved husband of the late Zelda Rosen Landsman. Devoted father of David (Sandra) and Gail Landsman. Loving grandfather of Kara (Jeremy) Whipple and Melanie Landsman (fiance, Cameron Mattis). Dear brother of the late Helen Marine. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel