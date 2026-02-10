On Feb. 5, Roberta Bindman (née Ganz) of Silver Spring passed away one day shy of her 96th birthday.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Bindman and devoted mother of Eric (Rhonda), Sheila (Jon) and Susan. Loving sister of Sidney, Allan and Lois, and the late Marshall, Marilyn, Naomi and Elliott. Cherished grandmother of Clifton, Heath and Emily (Zev). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Raised in Everett, Massachusetts, Roberta excelled in school and wanted to be a teacher. Instead, she worked for Jay’s clothing store and MetLife in Boston before meeting her future husband, Fred Bindman. They wed in 1953 and were married for 48 years until his death in 2001. His career brought them to the Washington, D.C., area, where he worked as a music librarian at the Library of Congress and she worked as an administrative assistant at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She enjoyed swimming, travelling, cooking, baking, gardening and playing mahjong. In her later years she took pleasure in knitting, completing word searches, spending time with animals and reading mystery novels. She had a positive attitude, was generous to her family in all ways and will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to any breast cancer organization. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.