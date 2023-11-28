Roberta “Bobbi” Behar Angel, 82, of Crofton, Md., passed away on Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Angel; devoted mother of Joe (Brandi) Angel and Jeri (Michael) McGwin; loving sister of Serena Bloom, Victor (Toby) Behar and Rosellen (Donald) Dzubak; sister-in-law of Albert (Rosie) Angel, Edward (Susan) Angel and Leonard Angel. Also survived by grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn and Grace McGwin, Chloe Angel and Luke Ulrich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

