Roberta “Bobbi” Behar Angel

By
-
-
0

Roberta “Bobbi” Behar Angel, 82, of Crofton, Md., passed away on Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Angel; devoted mother of Joe (Brandi) Angel and Jeri (Michael) McGwin; loving sister of Serena Bloom, Victor (Toby) Behar and Rosellen (Donald) Dzubak; sister-in-law of Albert (Rosie) Angel, Edward (Susan) Angel and Leonard Angel. Also survived by grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn and Grace McGwin, Chloe Angel and Luke Ulrich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here