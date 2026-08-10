Roberta Greenfield

Roberta Horowitz Greenfield passed away Aug. 8 at the age of 98 in Rockville, Maryland. Adored wife of the late Martin Greenfield; loving mother of Patricia (Robert Pleasure), Joanne and Nancy (Peter Gray); proud grandmother of Emma (Adam Chadroff) and Ezra Gray (Mira Kruger) and Jacob Pleasure, and great-grandmother of Marlo Iris Gray Chadroff.

Graduate of Cornell University, former middle school guidance counselor and longtime social justice and political advocate who treasured her family and close friends throughout her long life.

Donations may be made to Compassion and Choices or any progressive organization or candidate of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.