On Aug. 18, Roberta Judith Rosenbaum lost her battle with Alzheimer’s at her home in Chevy Chase. Roberta was born June 5, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a graduate of Queens College and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Maryland. She started teaching in Brooklyn and continued in Montgomery County at Wheaton Woods Elementary School. In 1974 she changed careers, and started her own interior design business in which she was active until until her retirement in 2016. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ira; her children, Adam, Josh (Wendy Meltzer) and Sarah Hood (Mike); and her grandchildren, Mary, Patrick, Sasha, Chloe, Brady and Sydney. Donations can be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org).

