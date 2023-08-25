On Aug. 10, Roberta Matthews Bernstein, of Potomac, passed away. She was born in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 1942, and graduated from the University of Maryland. She was married to another native Washingtonian, Dr. J. Edgar Bernstein, from 1963 until his death in 1999.

She received a master’s degree in communications from American University. She subsequently worked as the fashion editor of the Potomac Almanac, and later became the public relations manager for Neiman Marcus.

After her retirement, Roberta renewed a lifelong interest in art and became a botanical painter. As part of the artists’ group Studio 155, Roberta contributed paintings to exhibitions at local galleries, as well as commissioned shows, including “Botanical Treasures of Lewis & Clark: New Art for the Bicentennial.”

She is survived by her three children, Johanna Bernstein (Adrian Mann), Aaron Bernstein and Melanie Bernstein (Warrick Smith), and two grandchildren.