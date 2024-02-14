On Feb. 4, Robin Hockeborn Gilbert of Washington, D.C., more recently of Gaithersburg, Md., peacefully passed away in her sleep following a short illness. Robin was the beloved daughter of the late Harl Hockeborn and Annette Hockeborn; cherished wife of the late Peter Gilbert; beloved sister of Wendy Matchett (Lee), Kathy Adcock (Dimitri) and Harl Hockeborn (Margaret); much loved stepmother of Richard (Lainie) and Jeffrey (Robyn); loving Nana of Samantha, Jake, Lexie, Grayson and Zach. A celebration of life will be held in April. Contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

