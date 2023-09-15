On July 30, Rochelle Follender, of Bethesda, died at age 79. She received a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Brooklyn College, CUNY; and a master of library science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. A teacher in the New York City Public Schools, she was a computer programmer for the Army Map Service, Bethesda, and a librarian for the Montgomery County Public Library system, 1977-2023.

She was involved with American Library Association, Hadassah and Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group.

She is survived by her husband, Col. (USAR Ret.) Harvey Follender; daughter, Lt. Col. (USAF, Ret.) Saroya Follender (Col. [USAF Ret.] Lowell Nelson); son, Ivan Follender (Sue Han); sister-in-law, Alice Follender Harris (Dr. Lawrence Friedman); and brother, Jules Kliot. She was the daughter of Nathan and Lee Kliot.

