Rockville City Hall shines blue and white for Israel’s Independence Day

Rockville City Hall was illuminated blue and white last night in honor of Israel’s 73rd Independence Day. The lighting was organized by the city and the Israeli-American Council.

Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton was joined by Councilmember Beryl L. Feinberg and former Mayor Steven VanGrack at a press conference where they issued a proclamation commemorating the occasion.

Other cities including Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and several New Jersey communities hosted similar events.

The city hall will continue to be illuminated blue and white every night through April 18.

