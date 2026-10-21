Rockville’s Carla Goldstein Builds Gan Kol Shalom From Ground Up

Carla Goldstein moved around a lot when she was young, but found common ground in Jewish tradition and the various synagogues she visited.

“The familiar faces, the food, the tradition … [they’re] roots that you can find in any place in the world that you move,” said Goldstein, who was born and raised in Argentina.

The Rockville resident wants to bring these same Jewish roots to Kol Shalom’s youngest students — preschoolers — as the director of Gan Kol Shalom.

Specializing in Montessori education and early childhood development, Goldstein leads the preschool, now in its second year at the Conservative Rockville shul.

Gan Kol Shalom draws upon Montessori and Waldorf principles, emphasizing hands-on learning, self-directed exploration, storytelling and imagination-based play while learning Jewish values and culture. The school also embraces the Forest School philosophy of outdoor learning.

“The philosophy is a mix of things that we are passionate about, and it’s about trusting the children, guiding them,” Goldstein said. “That’s how Gan Kol Shalom was born.”

She described the preschool as a combination of the available space, the community and a dream.

Goldstein’s job description is “a little bit of everything.” She communicates with parents, markets the preschool, oversees the operations, fills in if a teacher is absent, helps out in the classrooms and plays a large role in the enrollment process.

She also created the curriculum for Gan Kol Shalom, which incorporates Shabbat and Jewish holidays, Hebrew and Jewish values. Goldstein noted that she could have purchased a preschool curriculum online, but doing so restricts teachers because they’re committed to covering everything on it.

“So it was better to create our own … You have the freedom to do your own curriculum,” she said. “Children change; families change. Needs can change … We want to grow with the families. That’s why it’s important for me to have freedom and flexibility with guidance.”

Many of the Gan’s families are Israeli. Goldstein ensures that at least one of the two teachers in every classroom is fluent in Hebrew.

“We are very serious about [being a bilingual program],” she said. “We do tefillah (prayer) time as part of circle time, so they can do the parshah in a way that is age-appropriate.”

Students at the Gan are 2 to 5 years old. At this age, all learning needs to be concrete, Goldstein said.

“We try to make some abstract concepts into something very concrete, for the kids to integrate that knowledge through hands-on experiences, art, touchable moments, tasting or smelling,” she explained. “Everything that we can incorporate sensory-wise we’ll do.”

That can look like teachers demonstrating how to make olive oil for Chanukah or baking apple cakes with apples the children picked for Rosh Hashanah.

“We try to incorporate nature into everything we do,” Goldstein said.

Last fall, Gan Kol Shalom welcomed nine students. This year, 24 children are spread out between three classrooms.

Goldstein knows what it’s like to build things anew. Her first career before education was designing kids’ toys, clothing and accessories in Argentina.

“Coming from design and creating things, there is nothing better than starting something from scratch, because you can put everything [into place],” Goldstein said. “So it was very exciting. It was an amazing experience and a team effort.”

Because the school is so new and relatively small, the Gan is community-oriented. Everyone knows everyone, according to Goldstein.

“When you start from zero, every drop is an impact. Every little thing, every toy that you put in a classroom, everything is exciting because you are starting to fulfill not just the dreams but also the spaces,” she said. “And every child that comes is special because it’s the dream [that] keeps growing. We have more families, but we still have this connection with each family and they are connected between them[selves]. It’s beautiful.”

Jewish community is important to Goldstein.

“I was born into a Jewish family, so I have the values already [instilled] in me,” she said. “I connect with these values as tradition and roots.”

Goldstein attended Hebrew school every afternoon after school. In Mendoza, she went to a full-time Hebrew school, then high school at a Jewish day school in Buenos Aires.

Now she shapes many more young minds and aids in their development.

“We feel great that this is happening, and with the greatness comes responsibility,” she said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com