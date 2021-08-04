Roger Paul Fendrich, of Chevy Chase, died on July 21. He was 77. He was a college philosophy professor and, later, a Washington lawyer. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Renée Fendrich; devoted sons, Howard (Rosanna Maietta) Fendrich and Alexander (Rachael) Fendrich; and beloved grandsons, Stefano and Jordan Fendrich.

Roger was born on Dec. 27, 1943, in Newark, N.J., to Howard and Elsie (Zahler) Fendrich. He graduated from the University of Miami, where he met his wife, Renée, also an undergraduate student. They were married in 1965. He earned a doctorate in philosophy at the University of Texas and began teaching at Beloit College in 1969.

After developing an interest in the philosophy of law, Roger decided to pursue a mid-life career change. He entered Yale Law School in 1977 and began his legal career in the Washington office of Hughes, Hubbard & Reed in 1980. He moved to Arnold & Porter in 1988 and was a partner there until retiring in 2002.

Donations may be made to Adas Israel Congregation (adasisrael.org) or to Dr. Peter Calabresi’s Multiple Sclerosis research fund at Johns Hopkins University (https://.secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.