Rolf Rudolf Piekarz, of Baltimore, passed away on July 13, at the age of 90. He is survived by his children Howard (Jennifer) Piekarz, Richard (Baila) Piekarz and David (Iris) Piekarz; and grandchildren, Jacob, Jennifer, Joshua, Devorah, Ezra and Yedidyah Piekarz and Jim Ealy. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Piekarz, and son Stephen Piekarz. Contributions may be sent to Yeshiva of Greater Washington or the Children’s Inn at NIH.

