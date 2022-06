Ronald A. Frankel, of Adelphi, died on June 8. Beloved brother of Stuart Frankel and Laurie (Alfred) Mannino. Dear uncle of two; great-uncle of six. Ron is the son of the late Henry and Marilyn Knoll Frankel. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Contributions may be made to Little Buddies Pet Rescue (littlebuddies.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

