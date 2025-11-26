Ronald Cohen

Ronald Jay Cohen, known affectionately as Ronnie by family and friends, passed away on Nov. 12 at the age of 82 in Washington, D.C. Born on April 29, 1943, Ronnie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose generosity, strength and steady presence enriched the lives of all who knew him.

A prolific real estate developer, he built a remarkable career defined by vision, determination and an unwavering belief in hard work. Over the decades, Ronnie played a meaningful role in shaping the region, creating spaces that stand as lasting testaments to his dedication and foresight. He approached his work with the same persistence and integrity that guided every aspect of his life, earning the respect of colleagues, partners and friends alike.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ronnie’s greatest pride was always his family. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren and he remained a steadfast source of support, guidance and loyalty. His presence brought comfort and stability, and his quiet strength set an example that will continue to guide his loved ones.

Ronnie also found deep joy and peace on the water. An avid boater for most of his life, he treasured the journeys he shared with friends and loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzann Riester; his children Sue-Ann and Eric Siegel, Alan and Patricia Cohen, and Craig and Kim Cohen; and his beloved grandchildren Chase, Ryan and Dayna Siegel, Amanda and Daniele Cohen, and Morgan and Derrick Cohen. Each of them carries forward his legacy of perseverance, resilience and deep family devotion.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his first wife, Dana Cohen, and his second wife, Jerilyn Ross — both of whom remained cherished chapters in his life story.

He will be remembered not only for his accomplishments, but for the values he lived by — loyalty, consistency and a profound sense of responsibility to those he loved. His memory will live on in the countless lives he touched and in the family that meant everything to him.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with support and kindness during this difficult time.