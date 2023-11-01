Ronald Rubbin of Rockville, Md., passed on Oct. 26. Beloved husband of the late Linda Shandalow Rubbin; devoted father of Shawn Rubbin, Julie Wugalter (Ric), Jennifer Rubloff (Ron) and Melanie Whelan (Mike); loving brother of Sandy Goldstein; cherished grandfather of Wesley, Tori, Lacy, Ryan, Philip, Riley, Austin, Lexi, and grand dogs and cats; also survived by nephews, nieces, and all family members on both sides; in addition to friends from all walks of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice (jssa.org).

