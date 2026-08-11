Ronald Rudden

Ronald Paul Rudden, 91, a graduate of Coolidge High School and longtime resident of Bethesda, Maryland, who later made his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, died on Aug. 8. The son of the late Louis and Bertha Rudden, Ronald was a proud Washingtonian who enjoyed a long and successful career in real estate. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose family was the center of his life.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marilyn (Pollock) Rudden; his children, Janet Rudden, Cheryl Rhodes and her husband Rich, and Gary Rudden and his wife Lisa; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Chad and his wife Nicole, Jenna, Brett, Tara, Justin and Daniel; his great-grandson, Tyler; and his sisters, Marilyn Shapiro and her husband Leonard, and Diane Keller and her husband Danny. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack Rudden.

We want to thank all of our family and friends who have reached out with love, support, and words of comfort following the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, RONALD PAUL RUDDEN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, Palm Beach Gardens.

All services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.