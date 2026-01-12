Ronald West

Ronald David West passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Born in Washington, D.C., to Gertrude and Abe West, Ron lived a life punctuated by devotion to family, professional excellence and community.

Ron was predeceased by his first wife, Phyllis West (z”l), of 61 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Rothstein West. He was a devoted father to Ilene West Gordon (Marc Bassin) and Eric West (Natalie) and loving brother to Janet Aaronson (Eddie), Ken West (Carol) and brother-in-law to Lynn Grossman Getoff (Peter) and Barbara Chizever (Cal, both z”l). He was adored by his grandchildren Andrew Gordon (Nora), Nicholas Gordon (Laura), Noa West, Phoebe West, Eli West, and great-grandchildren Wes, Luke and Ari Gordon. Ron also cherished his relationships with stepchildren Jed Rothstein (Mira) and Abbey Westbury (Rob) along with their children, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends in Florida and the D.C. area.

Ron was admired for his integrity and wisdom — qualities that made him a trusted advisor. After receiving a B.A. and J.D with honors from George Washington University, he became an accountant, a respected tax attorney, and ultimately an estate attorney founding Levitan, Ezrin, Cramer, West and Weinstein, and then West & Feinberg, P.C.

Beyond his career, Ron had a lifelong love of sports, especially basketball. A member of the 1954 Washington, DC All City team, he continued playing until he was 70. He valued friendships deeply, maintaining a book club for over 60 years and a weekly card game for more than five decades. He also enjoyed cheering for the Redskins, playing golf and traveling the world.