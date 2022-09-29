Ronda Laughlin (nee Taylor) of Derwood, passed away on Aug. 7 at age 64. Devoted wife of Stephen Laughlin; cherished mother of Brittany (Imir) Moral, Jennifer Laughlin and the late Bradley Laughlin; beloved grandmother of Mia and Jorge Moral; loving sister of Josh (Jodi) Taylor and Eric (Marci) Taylor; caring aunt and great-aunt to a host of nieces and nephews.

Donations in Ronda’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.