On July 21, Rosalind Rosenthal died after a long, courageous fight against metastatic breast cancer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred. Devoted mother of Kevin (Isabel) Rosenthal and Lori (Keith) Mauzy. Adored grandmother of Samantha and Gabriella Rosenthal and Kyle, Kristyn and Sean Mauzy. Roz was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 1942, to the late Cele and Herman Wallin. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., #100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel