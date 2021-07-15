Rosalind Soloway Elahi, of Beltsville, died on June 19. Beloved mother of Wendy (Mark) Paris and Steven Soloway (Kimberly Steedman); cherished grandmother of Eli William Paris, Matthew Jeffrey Soloway and Danielle Marie Soloway; and loving wife of Eric Elahi. She also volunteered at animal shelters and supported the Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society or St. Jude. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.