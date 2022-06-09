Rose Goldstein, of Silver Spring, died on May 21. She was 99. The daughter of Sophie and Charles Mandel, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Rose began college late in life and earned her degree in computer studies from Adelphi University at age 61. Armed with a new college diploma, Rose relocated from New York to Mountain View, Calif., in 1984, where she worked for Hewlett Packard until retiring in 2002.

On July 4, 1944, she married Lawrence Goldstein while he was on leave from the military. Married for 30 years and having raised a family, the couple divorced. But they reunited 28 years later and continued together until the time of her death. In addition to Lawrence Goldstein, she is survived by her sons, Richard (Deborah Koss) Goldstein and Andrew (Heidi Sigmon) Goldstein; grandchildren, Joshua(Dr. Amanda) Goldstein, Laura (Eric) Christensen, Adam (Gaby) Goldstein and Brian (Aria) Goldstein; and a great-grandson, Theo Goldstein.