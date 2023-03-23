On March 15, Rose Soodak, of Silver Spring, died. Beloved wife of the late Robert Soodak; daughter of the late Dorothy and Archie Lent; sister of Howard Lent (Estelle); mother of Arlene Soodak Cohen (Neil) of Rockville and Joel Soodak (Teresa) of Silver Spring. Grandmother of the late Sander B. Cohen, Jessica Melhorn (Mike) and Ethan Soodak (Stephanie). Contributions may be made to Sander Cohen Scholarship Foundation (firstrespondersr.us/donate/) or send to 9710 Traville Gateway Dr. #183, Rockville, MD 20850. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

