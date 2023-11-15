On Nov. 6, Rose Zeisel of Washington, D.C., passed away at her home where she lived with her two loving caretakers, at the age of 99. Rose Naidich was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Jul. 12, 1924, to Osher and Celia Naidich, who were immigrants from Russia.

She went to Hunter College in NY, and majored in Economics. She started her career at The Conference Board, a nonprofit research firm. It is there that she met her future husband, Joseph S. Zeisel, who was a fellow economist. In 1950, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where there were government job opportunities in the field of economics.

Rose worked for the Department of Labor for many years, researching and writing articles about manufacturing and technology. She loved her job! She and her husband raised two children in the tightknit community of Bannockburn in Bethesda, Md.

Rose is the beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Zeisel; devoted mother of Barbara (Richard) Schiffrin and the late Steven Zeisel (surviving, Kate); and cherished grandmother of Daniel, Philip, Sammy, Jake and Anna. Rose loved being a grandmother and was famous for her homemade broccoli shakes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACLU Washington, an online website that acknowledges tribute gifts to the deceased.