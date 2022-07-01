Ruby Jacqueline Halperin, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully on June 14. Devoted wife of Herbert Halperin for 72 years; cherished mother of Michael (Pam) Halperin, Arlene Starnes and Ellen Segarra. Beloved grandmother of Candice (Doug) Hamilton, Sean (Dawn) Loren, Seth Loren, Melanie (JR) Morillo, Fallon (Anders) Haig and Amanda Segarra. Loving great-grandmother of Charlie Loren, Braden Ammons and Kenley Morillo. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel