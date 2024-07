On July 17, Rudolph Volin of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Ann Ruth for 68 years, devoted father of Laura (Bill) Robinson and the late Richard. Loving grandfather of Stephanie (Kenny) Whitmore and doting great grandfather of Jackson and Reid. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel